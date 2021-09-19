2,810 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate stands at 18.23%

A total of 2,810 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. Of these, the cases of local spread amounted to 2,771. There were 34 cases in which the source of infection was not known. Four health workers were among the infected. The test positivity rate in the district stood at 18.23%, said a communication from the district health authorities here.

A total of 111 cases were reported from Karukutty, the highest in the district, and Thrikkakara reported 76 cases. Kumbalanghi had 60 cases, Thripunithura 56, Chottanikkara 49, Maradu 47, Choornikkara 37, Kalamassery and Kumbalam 33 each, Kadavanthra and Vyttila 27 each, Palluruthy 23, Edappally 21, Thevara 19, Angamaly 17, Fort Kochi 16, Aluva 13, Palarivattom nine, and Edakochi and Nedumbassery eight cases each.

There were 24 migrant workers among the infected. Elamkulam, Thoppumpady, Mundamveli, Vaduthala, Chellanam, Poonithura and Panampilly Nagar reported fewer than five cases.

The communication said 5,708 people were declared COVID-19 negative in the district on Sunday while 3,963 people came under home observation.