281 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

04 March 2021 02:09 IST

509 persons recover from illness

The district recorded 281 COVID-19 cases, including a health worker, on Wednesday when 7,562 samples were sent for testing.

Kizhakkambalam, Chellanam, and Mookkannur recorded 10 cases each, Thripunithura had 9 and Eloor, Kalamassery, Chernalloor, Payipra, and Piravom saw 8 cases each. While 509 patients tested negative, the number of patients recovering in the district has come down to 8,189. A fresh lot of 5,652 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.

