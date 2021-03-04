Kochi

281 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

The district recorded 281 COVID-19 cases, including a health worker, on Wednesday when 7,562 samples were sent for testing.

Kizhakkambalam, Chellanam, and Mookkannur recorded 10 cases each, Thripunithura had 9 and Eloor, Kalamassery, Chernalloor, Payipra, and Piravom saw 8 cases each. While 509 patients tested negative, the number of patients recovering in the district has come down to 8,189. A fresh lot of 5,652 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 2:10:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/281-fresh-covid-cases-in-ernakulam/article33984362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY