ADVERTISEMENT

₹28 lakh aid granted for Cusat researcher

January 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Tinu Varghese, researcher at the Department of Computer Applications, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has been granted an assistance of ₹28 lakh for a project titled ‘Early phase of brain structural abnormalities in children with autism spectrum disorder using neuro-imaging methods’.

She is the principal investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A). The objective of the study supported by the Department of Science and Technology is to investigate structural and functional imaging and machine learning techniques for measuring the size and shape of brain structures, according to an official communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US