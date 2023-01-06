₹28 lakh aid granted for Cusat researcher

January 06, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Dr. Tinu Varghese, researcher at the Department of Computer Applications, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has been granted an assistance of ₹28 lakh for a project titled ‘Early phase of brain structural abnormalities in children with autism spectrum disorder using neuro-imaging methods’.

She is the principal investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A). The objective of the study supported by the Department of Science and Technology is to investigate structural and functional imaging and machine learning techniques for measuring the size and shape of brain structures, according to an official communication.