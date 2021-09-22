Kochi

2,792 more test positive

As many as 2,792 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

A total of 2,741 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 47 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 18.4%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (145), Kottuvally (97), and Pallipuram (76). Kavalangad (72), Kumbalanghi (70), Rayamangalam (59), Puthenvelikkara (56), Kothamangalam (54), Thripunithura (54), and Alangad (53). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Keezhmad, Kottapadi, Palakuzha, Poonithura, Perumbadapu, Vengoor, Karuvelipadi, Manjapra, Chalikavattam, and Mudakizha, according to an official release. A total of 15,186 tests were conducted on Wednesday. As many as 16,916 persons are under treatment in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 9:53:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2792-more-test-positive/article36618309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY