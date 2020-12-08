278 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 278 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ernakulam district on Monday.

Four of the new patients had arrived from outside the State while 203 were infected through local transmission, said a communication from the district administration. There are 64 cases in which the source of the infection is not known. Seven health workers are among the infected.

The communication said that 354 people had recovered from the infection. While 603 people were brought under home observation, 2,903 completed their period of observation in their homes. There are 24,806 people under observation at present.

As many as 58 people were admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres in the district on Monday, while 86 were discharged.

A total of 3,519 samples were sent for testing from government and private facilities in the district.