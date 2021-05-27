2,779 test positive in Ernakulam

Kochi

27 May 2021 19:51 IST

As many as 2,779 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

Of these, 2,700 got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 44 cases was not yet confirmed. Nine of those tested positive were health workers. Thrikkakara had the highest number of COVID positive cases (127). Other regions that have positive cases above 50 include Thripunitura (110), Chellanam (97), Palluruthy (84), Cheranalloor (82), Karukutty (73), Mulavukad (66), Edathala (65), Edakochi (57), Fort Kochi (55), Kalamassery (54), Vyttila (53) and Payipra (50).

The areas that had less than five cases include Karuvelipadi, Kuzhippalli, Chalikkavattom, Pallarimangalam, Mudakuzha, Ayampuzha, Asamanoor, Elamkulam, Koothattukulam, Thirumaradi, Parakadavu, Maneed, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Vengoor, Kunnukara, Kottapadi, Poonithura, Mukkanoor, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, Pampakuda, Paingottur and Manjapra. Over 4,200 persons tested negative on Thursday, according to an official communication.

About 3,125 beds were vacant in the district for COVID-19 patients. Over 1,000 persons have been admitted in 69 domiciliary care centres, which had 1,818 vacant beds. Nearly 700 patients were receiving treatment at the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam, and other government facilities in the district.

Helpline

The District Health wing has set up a helpline for clearing doubts related to vaccination (M: 9072303861). The public can contact the helpline number for assistance between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nearly 575 persons in tribal hamlets in the district received vaccination on Wednesday. About 7.42 lakh in the district had received the first dose as on Wednesday. The corresponding figure of those who had received the second dose was 2.19 lakh.