276 problem booths in district

A total of 276 polling booths in Ernakulam district have been identified as problem-prone, according to the district administration.

Of this, 246 are under the Ernakulam Rural limits and the remaining in Kochi city. More police personnel will be deployed in these booths. Two policemen will be posted in such booths. Web-casting will be available in 38 of the booths identified as problem-prone. Video recording of the proceedings will be held in the rest of the booths.

There are 10 booths under Ernakulam Rural police that are located in the interiors of the district. An additional electronic voting machine will be provided in these booths as it would take time to replace one in case of an emergency. The total number of polling booths in the district is 3,132.