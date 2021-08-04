2,702 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

04 August 2021 00:02 IST

Around 2,702 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,651 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 32 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.32%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (85), Thripunithura (68), Karumaloor (670, Keezhmad (58), Maradu (480, Kadungalloor (46), Mazhuvannoor (46), Alangad (43), Udayamperoor (43), Palluruthy (43), Pallipuram (42), Vengola (42), Vyttila (42), and Ezhikkara (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elanji, Manjapra, Edakattuvayal, Karuvelippadi, Kaloorkad, Ayappankavu, Palakuzha, and Ramamangalam, according to an official release. Around 28,998 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising