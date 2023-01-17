27 persons admitted to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning in North Paravur

January 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 27 persons, mostly school and college students, were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of food poisoning on Tuesday reportedly after consuming food from a hotel in North Paravur the previous night.

Hotel Majlis near the North Paravur municipal office along the national highway was shut down by civic authorities shortly after the incident was reported.

While five persons were discharged, 17 are undergoing treatment at the North Paravur Taluk Hospital and one each at two private hospitals. A woman was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, after her condition slightly deteriorated though she was out of danger.

“The hotel will not be allowed to open any time soon, and a decision on it will depend on the results of samples collected by Food Safety officials for testing,” said municipal vice chairman M.J. Raju.

The affected persons had mostly consumed Arabic dishes such as kuzhimanthi and alfahm, while those who had eaten chicken and beef also complained of discomfort. Health officials have collected remains of a food parcel that a family purchased from the hotel the previous night.

“Initially, three persons reported at the hospital. But the number kept rising soon afterwards, and the taluk hospital superintendent alerted the municipality. Those admitted mostly complained of vomiting, stomach upset, fever, shivering, body pain, and headache,” said R. Binoy, health supervisor, North Paravur municipality. As news spread, more people who had eaten food from the hotel started coming to the hospital, more out of anxiety.

The Food Safety authorities had shut down another eatery, the sister concern of the hotel, at Chendamangalam last week. Adulterated tea had reportedly landed the eatery in trouble.