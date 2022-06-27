27-member ICC for Malayalam film industry formed

The newly formed panel has three members each from the various film forums

A meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) held here on Monday formed a 27-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the safety of the women in the film industry as per the instructions of the Kerala Women’s Commission.

The newly formed ICC comprises of three members each from the various film organisations. Besides, KFCC president G. Suresh Kumar, secretary P.R. Jacob, and treasurer Appachan will also be members.

Following are the members of the ICC representing various film bodies: B. Rakesh, Rani Saran, Ouseppachan Valakuzhy (Kerala Film Producers’ Association); Saji Nanthiyattu, M.M. Hamsa, S.S.T. Subramanian (Kerala Film Distributors’ Association); M.C. Bobby, Suresh Shenoy (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala); Shaji Viswanath, Pauly V. Joseph, K. Kabeer (Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association); G.S. Vijayan, Sohan Seenulal, Siji Thomas Nobel (Film Employees Federation of Kerala); Mechartin, Colins Leophil, Aparna Rajeev (Malayalam Cine Technicians Association); Baburaj, Suresh Krishna, Devi Chandana (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists); and Sajitha Madathil, Divya Gopinath, Jolly Chirayath (Women in Cinema Collective).

Though AMMA had a three-member ICC, it had become literally defunct after all three members put in their papers allegedly in protest against the organisation’s stance on actor-producer Vijay Babu who was booked for raping a young woman actor. Shortly after AMMA’s meeting on May 1, ICC member and actor Mala Parvathy resigned in protest against AMMA overlooking the recommendation given by ICC to ask Babu to step down from the executive committee. Instead, at the end of the meeting AMMA had issued a release saying that Babu offered to stay away from the executive committee till cleared of the charges. Later, Shewta Menon, presiding officer of the ICC, and Kukku Parameswaran also put in their papers.

FEFKA directors’ forum

Renji Panicker and G.S. Vijayan have been elected as the president and general secretary of the FEFKA Directors’ Union at the annual general body meeting held here on Sunday.

Baijuraj Chekavar has been elected as the treasurer. Jeethu Josph and Sohan Seenulal (vice-presidents), Malu S. Lal and Shajoon Karyal (joint secretaries) were elected as the other office-bearers.

The executive committee is made up of Sibi Malayil, Salam Bappu, O.S. Gireesh, Y.S. Jayasurya, Sidhartha Siva, Sofia Jose, Shaji Azeez, M. Padmakumar, Shibu Gangadaran, Abrid Shine, Sajin Babu,Jibu Jacob, Ajay Vasudev, and Chacko Kanjooparamban.

The annual general meeting announced a film scripted and directed by Jeethu Joseph with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and produced by Ramesh P. Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films on behalf of FEFKA Directors’ Union for mobilising funds for the union.