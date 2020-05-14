269 to arrive by Delhi-Kerala train

A total of 269 passengers are slated to disembark at Ernakulam Junction railway station from the first New Delhi-Kerala train during the lockdown, at 1.40 a.m. on Friday.

Among the passengers are 27 pregnant women and two patients who have difficulty moving around. A total of 400 people, mostly from districts in Central Kerala, are expected to disembark here. While 100 people would go to their destinations in their vehicles, a total of 10 KSRTC buses would take others to their destinations.

Arrangements have been made at the station for the passengers to register on the COVID Jagratha portal. Every person would be screened at the station and those having COVID-19 symptoms would be taken to isolation wards in hospitals, for which ambulances were ready, said a press release.