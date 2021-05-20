2,682 COVID care beds available in Ernakulam

KOCHI

20 May 2021 21:05 IST

63 domiciliary care centres set up in district

As many as 2,682 beds dedicated for COVID-19 care are available in Ernakulam, according to the district administration.

Currently, 2,414 persons are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in hospitals in the district. There are 2,332 beds available for patients at domiciliary care centres, where 820 persons are currently undergoing treatment. As many as 63 such centres were set up in the district, said the communication.

The district on Thursday recorded 3,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,418 recoveries. Test positivity rate in the district came down to 21.9% and a fresh set of 15,231 samples has been sent for testing.

Till Wednesday, 9,47,085 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the district. While 6,39,986 people received the jab from government hospitals, 3,07,099 got it from private hospitals.

The data released by the administration showed that 7,27,654 persons received the first dose and 2,19,431 got both doses. As many as 1,33,587 health workers and 80,693 COVID front-line workers were also given the vaccine.

In the 18-44 age group, 3,123 persons were vaccinated while the number was 2,51,020 in the 45-60 age group. In the above-60-years age category, 4,78,662 persons were vaccinated.