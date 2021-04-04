268 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

04 April 2021 01:40 IST

Active caseload of the district at 2,355

In Ernakulam, 268 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, taking the active caseload of the district to 2,355.

Edathala recorded 12 new cases and Kadavanthra 11. Kaloor and Thrikkakara recorded 10 cases each, while Keezhmad, Thripunithura, and North Paravur recorded nine each. No new cases were reported among health workers.

A total of 176 people tested negative on the day. As many as 12,714 people remain in quarantine, and 5,411 samples were collected for testing.

Of those recovering from the infection, 1,603 are at home, 26 are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 38 patients are at PVS Hospital. Two patients are recuperating at the Aluva District Hospital, 41 patients are at the CIAL COVID treatment centre, 25 are at FLTCs, and 104 are admitted at SLTCs. At private hospitals, 213 people are being treated for the infection.

So far, the district has recorded 1,31,035 cases, and 455 people have succumbed to it, going by data from the Health Department.