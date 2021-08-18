2,636 new cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

18 August 2021 22:19 IST

TPR 12.8% in district; active caseload 22,086

Around 2,636 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,591 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 34 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.8% in the district.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (123), Nellikuzhi (74), Kumbalanghi (61), Kalamassery (55), Karumaloor (52), Vengola (52), Thuravoor (51), Ashamanoor (49), Edathala (47), Karukutty (46), Kizhakkambalam (45), Keezhmad (45), Payipra (45), Thripunithura (44), and Palluruthy (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Karuvelipady, Chakkaraparambu, Ramamangalam, Vaduthala, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chalikavattom, and Poonithura, according to an official release.

Around 20,596 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 22,086 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.