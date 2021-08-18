Kochi

2,636 new cases in Ernakulam

Around 2,636 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,591 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 34 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.8% in the district.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (123), Nellikuzhi (74), Kumbalanghi (61), Kalamassery (55), Karumaloor (52), Vengola (52), Thuravoor (51), Ashamanoor (49), Edathala (47), Karukutty (46), Kizhakkambalam (45), Keezhmad (45), Payipra (45), Thripunithura (44), and Palluruthy (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Karuvelipady, Chakkaraparambu, Ramamangalam, Vaduthala, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Chalikavattom, and Poonithura, according to an official release.

Around 20,596 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 22,086 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2636-new-cases-in-ernakulam/article35986295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY