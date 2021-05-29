2,606 test positive in Ernakulam, TPR at 17.9%

Two patients recovering from black fungus disease in district

With 2,606 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, Ernakulam district recorded a test positivity rate of 17.9%.

A total of 14,531 samples were sent for testing, and 6,257 of the tests done were RT-PCR tests.

As many as 4,280 people were considered to have recovered on Saturday, and the district’s active caseload now stands at 36,235.

Ten health workers tested positive, along with one police officer. While Thrikkakara recorded 109 new cases, Fort Kochi saw 81, Palluruthy 75, Thripunithura 72, Kalamassery 60, Vengola 56, Elamkunnapuzha and Kottuvally 55 each, Chellanam 54, Edathala 52, and Kadungalloor and Vyttila 49 each. The source of infection could not be traced in 51 cases. As many as 86,456 people remain in quarantine.

While 669 people were admitted to treatment centres on Saturday, 665 people were discharged.

A total of 28,877 people are recovering at home, 1,964 are admitted at private hospitals, 52 are at INHS Sanjivani, 520 are being monitored at first-line treatment centres, 390 are at second-line treatment centres, and 1,132 are at domiciliary care centres that have been readied for those who are unable to isolate themselves at home. At government hospitals, 687 patients are recovering, including 166 at the Government Medical College Hospital and 74 patients at PVS Hospital. A total of 496 patients are admitted in intensive care units.

Two people are recovering from mycormycosis (black fungus disease) in the district.

Of the 3,710 beds available for COVID treatment at government treatment facilities in the district, 1,731 at domiciliary care centres, according to a release from the district administration. A total of 71 domiciliary care centres have been set up.

Across 13 FLTCs, 389 beds are available. There are 13 SLTCs as well, where 270 beds are vacant. At 17 government hospitals where treatment for COVID is offered, 1,284 beds are available.