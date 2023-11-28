260 files settled on day one of Maradu municipality’s Jana Sadas

November 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu municipality governed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday kicked off its Jana Sadas, which was conceived as an alternative to the State government’s ongoing Navakerala Sadas, at the end of which 260 revenue files were settled and relief assistance was distributed to 46 beneficiaries.

This was the first of the four adalats to be held at four selected points by dividing the municipality comprising 33 divisions into four zones. The initiative will be wrapped up on December 2, less than a week before the Navakerala Sadas is held in the district for four days from December 7.

Tuesday’s Jana Sadas was held for addressing issues related to revenue, engineering and health wings, faced by residents of Divisions 2 and Divisions 15 to 22. The meeting, which began around 10.30 a.m., was wrapped up by 2 p.m.

“A majority of complaints pertained to exempting building tax for structures of less than 642 sq.ft, as decided by the council. We granted exemption certificates to eligible beneficiaries, while structures that were demolished long ago were also removed from the municipal documents. These two categories had stopped the municipality from achieving 100% tax collection,” said municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil.

People from impoverished families suffering from cancer and kidney and heart ailments were given assistance at the event. There were not many complaints related to engineering and health wings.

The application of a poverty-stricken and sick brother-sister duo living in a rundown house for a new house under the LIFE Mission was set aside for consideration by the council at the earliest. “Some beneficiaries have withdrawn from the beneficiary list under the LIFE Mission. We will try to include them in the list, and the council will fund the rest of the expenses beyond the assistance under the LIFE Mission,” said Mr. Asanparambil.

Earlier, K. Babu, MLA, inaugurated the Jana Sadas. Presiding over the function, Mr. Asanparambil claimed that Maradu was the first municipality to conduct such a file settlement event. “The government only needs to ask local bodies and other departments under it to settle files on a specific date rather than conduct an event like Navakerala Sadas with such fanfare by bringing the entire government machinery to a halt,” he said.

Vice chairperson Reshmi Sanil, standing committee chairpersons, and councillors were present. The opposition LDF boycotted the event.

The second Jana Sadas for Divisions 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29 will be held on Thursday.