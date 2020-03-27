260 cases registered in Ernakulam

Over 260 cases were registered in the district for violation of lockdown and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Thursday.

If the numbers are any indication, people were increasingly complying with the lockdown, with cases dipping from 303 on Wednesday to 143 by Thursday evening. The number of arrests and vehicle seizure also dropped from 313 and 211 to 143 and 115 respectively.

“With the police taking very stern measures, people are increasingly complying with the lockdown,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

In the city, the numbers on Thursday were more or less identical with those of Wednesday. The number of cases registered stood at 125 in which 140 persons were arrested and 103 vehicles seized. Another three cases were registered for spreading fake news. On Wednesday, the corresponding numbers were 124, 124 and 125 respectively.