260 cases registered in Ernakulam

Over 260 cases were registered in the district for violation of lockdown and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Thursday.
If the numbers are any indication, people were increasingly complying with the lockdown, with cases dipping from 303 on Wednesday to 143 by Thursday evening. The number of arrests and vehicle seizure also dropped from 313 and 211 to 143 and 115 respectively.
“With the police taking very stern measures, people are increasingly complying with the lockdown,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.
In the city, the numbers on Thursday were more or less identical with those of Wednesday. The number of cases registered stood at 125 in which 140 persons were arrested and 103 vehicles seized. Another three cases were registered for spreading fake news. On Wednesday, the corresponding numbers were 124, 124 and 125 respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.