26 persons held under Operation Blade

Resuming the crackdown on illegal moneylenders after a brief lull, the police have carried out raids at various locations across the Kochi range over the past two days and registered 42 cases.

The raids, codenamed Operation Blade, were held on a directive by P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Kochi Range. In the total 360 raids carried out as part of it, as many as 42 cases were registered and 26 persons were arrested. Further, several documents, including two cheque books, 278 cheque leaves and 58 title deeds, were also recovered, in addition to 42 vehicle deeds and 44 registration certificates. The police also seized four cars and one two-wheeler, in addition to ₹9.57 lakh and 26 sovereigns of gold. In the 16 raids carried out in Kochi city, three cases were registered and cash to the tune of ₹2.51 lakh was recovered. Further, two cheque books, two stamp papers and one cheque leaf was also seized.

The Ernakulam rural district, where 53 raids were held, reported six cases and four arrests.

In Alappuzha district, 97 raids were conducted and four cases were registered while in Kottayam 106 raids were held, 22 cases were registered and 16 arrests were made. The police also seized four cars, a two-wheeler, 42 vehicle deeds and 44 registration certificates, besides ₹4.48 lakh, from Kottayam.

In the 88 raids across Idukki, six cases were registered and as many persons were arrested. The raids in the district also led to recovery of nine stamp papers, 17 cheque leaves and 26 sovereigns of gold, among others.

Moneylenders have small-time vendors, traders, employees in private buses and daily labourers as their clientèle. Money is released against sureties with little or no paper work while the rate of interest is calculated on a daily or monthly basis.