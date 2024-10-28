GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26 FIRs registered on the basis of Hema Committee report, Kerala govt. tells HC

Names of the accused have been mentioned in eight cases, while in the remaining cases, investigating officers are still in the process of identifying the accused

Published - October 28, 2024 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday informed a Special Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that is hearing the public interest litigations in connection with the Hema Committee report that as many as 26 FIRs have been registered on the basis of the committee’s report.

The government, in an action taken report, submitted that of the 26 FIRs registered, names of the accused had been mentioned in eight cases. Names of 18 accused persons have not been mentioned  since the investigating officers are still in the process of identifying the accused. The action taken report was filed in response to a directive of the Bench. The government also submitted that preliminary inquiry is being conducted in 10 cases, and four other instances are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. The preliminary inquiry will be completed within 14 days as mandated under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The State government submitted that it was in the process of examining the matter of introducing legislation for ensuring gender neutrality in the entertainment industry and providing a redressal mechanism for dealing with complaints regarding wages, poor facilities, contract violations, and sexual harassment.

‘Committee illegal’

During the hearing, the court asked the government to go ahead with the investigation being conducted by the SIT. The Bench also asked the State government to file an affidavit in response to a petition challenging the constitution of the Hema Committee. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the constitution of the committee was illegal. According to the counsel, as the film industry came within the purview of the Centre, the State did not have the power to constitute such a committee.


