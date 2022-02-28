₹26 crore to rejuvenate Konothupuzha in Ernakulam

Farming planned in 3,500 hectares of fallow land beside the river

Under the Konothupuzha rejuvenation scheme, tree saplings will be planted on its banks, besides preventing dumping of garbage into the waterbody. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Minister for Water Resources has issued administrative sanction to rejuvenate the Konothupuzha river in Ernakulam at a cost of ₹26 crore.

Accordingly, the river will be cleaned and embankments constructed. The scheme was readied in the wake of directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Four of the eight narrow bridges will be widened. In addition, steps will be taken to introduce farming in 3,500 hectares of fallow land on either side of the river. Tree saplings will be planted on the banks, besides taking steps to prevent dumping of garbage into the waterbody and demarcation of the extent of Revenue lands.

Residents of four panchayats will benefit from the scheme. It will also improve the quality of groundwater, ushering in better living conditions, the Minister said.

The Southern Bench of the NGT had earlier directed the District Collector to submit an action-taken report against local bodies responsible for the pollution of the river under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.