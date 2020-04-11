26 cases filed against ration shop dealers

The central zone of the Legal Metrology Department has registered 26 cases against ration shop dealers for irregularities in the distribution of free foodgrains announced by the government following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The cases were registered under Section 30 of the Legal Metrology Act. The 26 cases figured among the total 129 registered by the Department after carrying out 1,472 inspections in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki districts, said R. Ram Mohan, Joint Controller.

Overpricing

Fifty-four cases were registered for overpricing of bottled water, while 34 cases were lodged for overpricing of masks and sanitisers.

The public may reach out to the department on overpricing at the following numbers of the district-level deputy controllers: Ernakulam - 9447264040, 9447206463, 8281698067; Thrissur - 9447739878, 8281698084; Palakkad - 9400578032, 8281698092; and Idukki - 9447599782, 8281698057.