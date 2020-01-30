26 buildings get solar panels under Smart Cities mission

As many as 26 public buildings in the city have been fitted with solar panels under the Smart Cities mission.

Once commissioned, the project could lower public spending on electricity and reduce carbon emissions from energy production by around three tonnes per day, when compared to emissions from thermal power generation.

The panels have been installed on 21 buildings of the Kochi Corporation and five Government buildings. They include the corporation office, town hall, fire station at Gandhinagar, Ernakulam General Hospital, old age home at Thevara, Government Girls’ High School, Edakochi, Government Higher Secondary School, and Maharaja’s College. The panels on top of the town hall have the highest generation capacity of 80 kilowatts (kW), followed by the General Hospital which can now generate up to 70 kW. Altogether, the panels can generate around 3,000 units or 1000kW daily, provided the skies are clear. Production of one unit of thermal power can release an estimated 1 kg of carbon dioxide, according to officials of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

So far, the project, totally worth ₹5.7 crore, has been commissioned only at the fire station and the General Hospital, officials said. The panels had all been installed by September last year but are still awaiting clearances from the Electrical Inspectorate. “All sites generating solar power over 10kW require the inspectorate’s clearance. The panels have been installed on several old government buildings where the existing electrical systems were weak. Additional systems had to be installed to connect the buildings to the solar panels, and there was a lag in getting clearances,” CSML officials said.

After approval from the inspectorate, some buildings are awaiting inspection and approval from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The panels with a capacity of 40kW at the fire station were commissioned in August last year. “The fire station was generating a monthly electricity bill of around ₹25,000. In the past few months, that amount has come down to zero. The power generated exceeds its demand, and the surplus is exported to the grid,” a CSML official said.

CSML hopes to commission the panels on all sites by March. The solar panel project is one of the few projects that CSML has managed to complete at least to a degree since the special purpose vehicle’s inception in 2016.