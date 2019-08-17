25th metro rake arrives

The 25th train for the first phase of the Kochi metro arrived here on Friday.

Officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) received the rake that was dispatched from Alstom India’s Sri City manufacturing facility at the Muttom depot. This was the last train-set for Kochi’s 25.61 km-long metro system that runs in the Aluva-Pettah corridor.

KMRL director (systems) D.K. Sinha, general manager (rolling stock) Rajendran A.R., and additional GM (operations and maintenance) Manikandan A. received the train from Alstom officials. The contract to Alstom was awarded in August, 2014.

“The test runs of the new train will start in the next few days. With this, we are all set for extensions of Phase I (to Thripunithura and Kakkanad),” said a KMRL release.