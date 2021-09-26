2,572 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

26 September 2021 21:54 IST

Test positivity rate at 15.12%

A total of 2,572 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ernakulam on Sunday.

They include 2,547 cases of local spread. There are 21 cases of which the source of infection is not known. Four health workers are among those who were freshly infected. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday was 15.12%, said a communication from the district health authorities.

Puthenvelikkara reported a total of 90 fresh cases on Sunday, which is the highest in the district. Pallippuram had 89 cases and Thrikkakara had 77 cases. Thripunithura had 74 fresh cases, while Kothamangalam had 33 cases, Kaloor and Kalamassery 30 each, Kumbalanghi 29, Angamaly 25, Nedumbassery 24, Edappally and Vyttila 22 cases each, Maradu 20, Palluruthy 19, Perumbavoor 17, Aluva 15, Mattancherry 12, Thevara and Fort Kochi 10 cases each, and Chellanam 11 cases.

Chalikkavattom, Thoppumpady, Perumpadappu, Vaduthala, Elamkulam, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, and Karuvelippadi were among the locations in Kochi which reported less than five cases on Sunday, the communication added.

A total of 635 people were declared cured of the infection on Sunday, while 4,218 came under observation at home. As many as 1,464 people were declared out of observation at home. There are now 40,425 people under observation at home now, and 24,920 are under treatment in the district. The samples sent for tests touched 17,007 on Sunday, the communication added.