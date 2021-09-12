2,572 fresh COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

Local transmission cases stand at 2,514; TPR at 15.41%

A total of 2,572 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

The Health authorities said 25 of the infected had come from outside the State, while 2,514 cases were of local spread. Four health workers are among the newly infected. The number of those under treatment stood at 33,580 as on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 15.41%.

Thrikkakara reported the highest number of fresh cases at 79, while Thripunithura and Pallippuram had 66 cases each. Piravom reported 61 cases, Kumbalanghi 47, Kothamangalam 47, Mulamthuruthy 43, Cheranalloor and Kadungalloor 37 each, Maradu 37, Kalamassery 32, Angamaly 29, Palluruthy 28, Perumbavoor 26, Chendamangalam, Vyttila, and Fort Kochi 24 each, Mulavukad 22, Chellanam 21, and Edappally and Nedumbassery 19 cases each. Aluva had 18 new cases, while Kadavanthra had 17. Kaloor and Vaduthala reported 15 cases each, while Ernakulam South reported 14 cases. Ernakulam North and Thevara reported 11 cases each.

Edakochi, Edakkattuvayal, Edavanakkad, Panampilly Nagar, Vennala, Ayappankavu, Karuvelippadi, Chakkaraparambu, Elamkulam, and Poonithura are among the places where less than five cases were reported on Sunday. Government and private institutions sent a total of 16,691 samples for test on Sunday.

A total of 3,773 people recovered, while 3,782 came under observation at home. As many as 5,809 people came out of observation.