2,564 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 15.3%

KOCHI

23 September 2021 22:30 IST

As many as 2,564 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 2,564 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 46 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 15.3%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (79), Karukutty (72), Thripunithura (64), Chittatukara (61), Maneed (57), Keezhmad (54), Parakadavu (54), Udayamperoor (53), and Keerampara (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakkatuvayal, Kumbalanghi, Kottapadi, Chalikavattam, Thirumaradi, Perumpadapu, Ayampuzha, Kadamakudy, Karuvelipady, Pindimana, Ayappankavu, and Elamkulam, according to an official release.

Around 16,692 tests were conducted on Thursday. About 16,848 persons are under treatment in the district.