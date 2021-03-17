Kochi

255 new cases

Ernakulam district saw 255 new SARS-CoV2 infections and 310 recoveries on Wednesday. Two health workers tested positive. While Kalamassery recorded 14 new cases, Kanoor saw 13, Udayamperoor 9, Kaloor, Vengola, Mudakkuzha, and Thrikkakara 8 each, and Edathala and Kadavanthra saw 7 new cases.

The active caseload in the district was 2,889 and total of 7,306 samples were sent sent for testing on Wednesday.

