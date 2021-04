KOCHI

09 April 2021 01:29 IST

A total of 25,438 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 175 centres in Ernakulam on April 8, on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination fortnight drive.

So far, a total of 5,10,201 people have been vaccinated in the district with 4,40,691 receiving their first dose and 69,510 getting the second dose.

