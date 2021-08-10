Kochi

2,539 new COVID cases in Ernakulam; TPR 14.47%

Around 2,539 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,456 persons got infected through local contact.

The source of infection in 75 cases has not been ascertained.

The test positivity rate was 14.47%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (79), Nellikuzhi (69), Elankunnapuzha (66), Edathala (60), Kalamassery (59), Keezhmad (58), Karumalloor (54), Kothamangalam (54), Vengola (54), Njarakkal (53), Alangad (50), Rayamangalam (50), Koovapadi (45), Payipra (42), and Vadakkekara (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayappankavu, Ernakulam North, Kaloorkad, Pampakuda, Perumpadapu, Maneed, Ashamanoor, Maradi, Varappetti, Elamkulam, Okkal, Thoppumpady, Ramamangalam, Karuvelipadi, Poonithura, Ponekkara and Manjapra, according to an official release.

Around 17,546 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Around 21,163 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


Comments
