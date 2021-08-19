2,527 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

19 August 2021 23:34 IST

TPR 13.9% in district; active caseload 22,516

A total of 2,527 persons were reported as having contracted COVID-19 on Thursday in Ernakulam district. A communication from the district administration said that 11 persons among the newly-infected had come from outside the State while there were 2,456 cases of local spread. Seven health workers were among those infected and source infection among 53 people was not known.

The test positivity rate stood at 13.9% in the district. Thrikkakara recorded 125 cases, Kottuvally 96 cases, Kalamassery, 73, and Thripunithura 53 cases, Kalady 44, Kothamangalam, 36, Angamaly 32, Fort Kochi, 28, Palluruthy 27, Kadamakkudy 23, Kaloor, 20, Aluva, 19, Elamakkara, 19 and Vyttila, 19, were among the places where the highest number of cases were reported.

Chakkarapparambu, Perumpadappu, Ponekkara, Karuvelippadi, Chalikkavatam, Panampilly Nagar, and Piravom were among the places where less than five cases were reported, said the communication.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 3,884 people came under observation in their homes and 3,877 people had completed their observation period. There were now 39,505 people under observation in their homes. A total of 96 people were admitted to hospitals and firstline treatment centres on Thursday and 216 people discharged.

The total number of people under treatment in the district now stood at 22,516.