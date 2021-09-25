2,500 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

The district on Saturday recorded 2,500 cases of SARS-CoV2 with a test positivity rate of 15.29%.

Udayamperoor recorded 91 new cases followed by Thripunithura (84), Chendamangalam (79), Thrikkakara (57), and Kothamangalam and Vengola (47 each).

Just 567 patients recovered on Saturday. The district as on Saturday evening had 23,027 active patients.

A total of 16,348 samples were sent for testing on Saturday. Vaccine administration on the day stood at 35,846 doses. In all, 41.56 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the district.

