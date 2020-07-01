25, including cop, quarantined

Nearly 25 persons spread over four police station limits have been sent into quarantine after they were found to have come into contact with a youngster who had allegedly violated home quarantine protocol and had tested positive for COVID-19. Among those quarantined include a Sub Inspector of Fort Kochi police station who overpowered the youngster who was found in an inebriated state on the night of June 22.
“We tracked down his primary contacts from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Thoppumpady and South stations and sent them into quarantine,” said a senior police officer.
Swab samples of those quarantined are likely to be sent for tests on Wednesday. The youngster from Thane in Maharashtra had moved about across three police station limits, it was alleged. He had withdrawn money from a bank in Fort Kochi, bought alcohol from a liquor outlet in Thoppumpady, had a haircut and bathed in a public toilet in Mattancherry.
