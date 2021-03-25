245 more COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

25 March 2021 01:24 IST

With 245 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Ernakulam’s active caseload is at 2,946.

Kavalangad and Thrikkakara recorded 11 new cases each, and Edathala and Kalamassery registered 10 each. One health worker has tested positive.

A majority of people (2,329) are recovering at home, while 23 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 22 are at PVS Hospital. Only 14 people remain at first-line treatment centres.

As many as 103 people tested negative on Wednesday and 9,710 people remain in quarantine. A total of 7,396 samples were collected for testing.

So far, the district has recorded 1,28,576 COVID-19 cases and 446 deaths from the infection, going by official figures.