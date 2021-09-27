244 arrested in special anti-drug drive in Ernakulam

KAAPA to be invoked against offenders, say police

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested 244 persons and registered over 200 cases in a week-long special drive against drugs, banned tobacco products, and illicit liquor.

Of them, 66 cases were registered and 81 arrests were made under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 50 cases and 80 arrests under the Abkari Act, and 83 cases and 83 arrests under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik presided over the raids carried out in all the 34 Rural police station limits. “We will invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act [KAAPA] against those found engaged in the sale of drugs. Steps will also be initiated to attach their properties,” he said.

Those previously booked under relevant sections were put under surveillance as part of the drive. The cyber cell and the cyber police were also entrusted with monitoring virtual space for potential sale through various tech platforms. Banned tobacco products worth over lakhs of rupees were recovered from Perumbavoor alone.