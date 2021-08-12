2,425 test positive in Ernakulam

Around 2,425 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Nearly 2,381 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 31 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.15%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Vengola (79), Thrikkakara (60), Payipra (59), Kunnathunad (56), Chittatukara (55), Thripunithura (53), Kottuvally (51), Elankunnapuzha (49), Edathala, Karumalloor, Nellikuzhi, Pallipuram (30), Alangad, Kalamassery, Vadakkekara (38), Chellanam (37), Kavalangad, North Paravur, Kadungalloor, Palluruthy (33), Chengamanad (32), Kunnukara, and Koovapadi (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayappankavu, Kadamakudi, Karuvelipadi, Thoppumpady, Mundamveli, Elanji, Elamkulam, Kaloorkad, Keerampara, Thirumaradi, Panampilly Nagar, Mukkannoor, Ernakulam North, Ponekkara, and Panayappilli, according to an official release.

Around 19,958 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. Around 21,475 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.