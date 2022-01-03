24 injured in bus accident at Edappally Junction

KOCHI

03 January 2022

Twenty-four people suffered minor injuries after a KSRTC bus rammed a pick-up van, which in turn hit a van carrying Sabarimala pilgrims and a two-wheeler, at Edappally Junction on Monday morning.

Most of the injured were passengers of the bus. Based on the statement of the bus driver, the City Traffic Police (East) said the bus did not stop even after its brake was applied. The movement of vehicles was disrupted for some time at the busy junction following the accident.

The police registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. Officials of the Motor Vehicles Department would inspect the KSRTC bus to verify its condition and ascertain whether a brake failure led to the accident, said police sources.

