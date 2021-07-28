2,397 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:27 IST

Around 2,397 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 2,296 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 92 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.5%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (88), Koovapadi (63), Kumbalanghi (60), Vazhakulam (55), Vadakkekara (47), Nellikuzhi (45), Vengola (44), Elankunnapuzha, Puthenvelikkara (43), Ayavana (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ernakulam North, Ernakulam South, Elamkulam, Kunnukara, Thirumaradi, Puthrika, Vennala, Karuvelipadi, Chalikavattom, Ramamangalam, Ayappankavu, Pindimana, Kaloorkad, Poonithura, Manjapra, according to an official release.

Around 22,829 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Around 17,222 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.