Kochi

2,397 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 14.7%

As many as 2,397 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

A total of 2,339 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 45 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.7%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (83), Njarakkal (72), Maradu (68), Thripunithura (64), Kavalangad (53), Pallipuram (53), and Nedumbassery (52).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Aikkaranad, Keerampara, Keezhmad, Kuzhippilli, Thoppumpady, Ayappankavu, Ayampuzha, Pindimana, Paingottur, Manjapra, Chalikavattam, and Poonithura, according to an official release.

Around 16,238 tests were conducted on Friday. About 21,141 persons are under treatment in the district.


