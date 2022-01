KOCHI

14 January 2022 01:57 IST

A total of 2, 394 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

As many as 2,381 people got infected through contact. The source of infection in six cases has not been confirmed.

Those placed under home isolation on Thursday was 2, 530. The test positivity rate was 23.9. The number of active cases in the district is 11,917.

Advertising

Advertising