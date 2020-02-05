₹239-crore pact signed for improving metro corridor

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has signed a project agreement with French development agency AFD for Non-Motorised Transport projects and urban place making initiatives along the metro corridor for an amount of ₹239 crore.

Ms. Clémence Vidal de Lablache, Deputy Director at New Delhi AFD’s Office and KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma signed the agreement.

Jaideep Kumar, Joint Secretary, Urban Transport, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Sanjay Kumar, Director, Urban Transport, and Kumar K.R., Director, Finance, KMRL, were also present.

“Through this funding KMRL is planning to improve land planning and landscaping around Kochi metro stations and on arterial roads to facilitate access of cycles and pedestrians. There is also a plan to improve junctions like Pettah, Vadakkekkotta and S.N. Junction,” said Mr. Sharma. All these junctions are congested and witness heavy traffic.

KMRL was also trying to construct parking spaces for vehicles at metro stations including multi-level car parking, revamping of footpath pavement in front of stations and manholes, he added.

The AFD partnership would help improve connectivity to metro stations and other mobility hubs, he said.