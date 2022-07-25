₹2.33 crore spent on public education last year, claims Ernakulam District Panchayat

There are a total of 58 schools under its supervision

The Ernakulam District Panchayat spent ₹2.33 crore last year to improve the quality of public education. Nearly ₹27 lakh was spent on electricity and water charges, while ₹1.14 crore was spent on acquiring benches and desks for schools, said a communication here.

A total of ₹2.43 crore was sanctioned during 2021-22 to improve the quality of public education, the communication added. The money was utilised to buy classroom furniture, IT instruments, and napkin vending machines. These expenses are in addition to the money spent on maintenance and upkeep of school buildings, the communication added.

A total of 690 items of furniture, including benches and desks, were purchased for 46 public schools last year. Laptops and laboratory equipment were also bought for higher secondary public schools in the district. Around ₹27 lakh was spent on the office and administrative works of these schools.

The district panchayat has also been spending Plan funds on the mental well-being of students in public schools.