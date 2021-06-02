Kochi

2,325 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 2,325 people tested positive for SARS-COV2 on Wednesday at a test positivity rate of 16.25%.

The source of infection of 72 patients remained untraced. There were 15 health workers among the infected. Thrikkakara topped the day’s count with 126 new patients followed by Chendamangalam (101), Thripunithura (76) and Udayamperoor (71).

There were 4,910 recoveries.

A fresh set of 14,299 samples were sent on Wednesday for testing.

A press release said the district had 3,466 vacant beds to treat COVID-19 patients.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 11:15:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2325-test-positive-in-ernakulam/article34710984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY