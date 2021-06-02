2,325 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 2,325 people tested positive for SARS-COV2 on Wednesday at a test positivity rate of 16.25%.

The source of infection of 72 patients remained untraced. There were 15 health workers among the infected. Thrikkakara topped the day’s count with 126 new patients followed by Chendamangalam (101), Thripunithura (76) and Udayamperoor (71).

There were 4,910 recoveries.

A fresh set of 14,299 samples were sent on Wednesday for testing.

A press release said the district had 3,466 vacant beds to treat COVID-19 patients.