2,315 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

30 August 2021 22:28 IST

TPR 14.43%; active caseload 24,607 in district

Around 2,315 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 2,268 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 34 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.43%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (75), Kalamassery (66), Kuttampuzha (56), Thripunithura (55), Manjapra (55), Asamanoor (51), North Paravur (49), Kavalangad (47), Kothamangalam (47), Payipra (47), Nellikuzhi (46), Vadakkekara (46), and Vengola (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kadamakudi, Chalikavattam, Thevara, Palakuzha, Mulavukad, Sreemoolanagaram, Kaloorkad, Elanji, Karuvelipadi, Panayappilli, Perumpadapu, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Thirumaradi, Elamkulam, Thirumaradi, and Ponekkara, according to an official release.

Around 24,607 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 16,038 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.