Kochi

2,315 test positive in Ernakulam

Around 2,315 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 2,268 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 34 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.43%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (75), Kalamassery (66), Kuttampuzha (56), Thripunithura (55), Manjapra (55), Asamanoor (51), North Paravur (49), Kavalangad (47), Kothamangalam (47), Payipra (47), Nellikuzhi (46), Vadakkekara (46), and Vengola (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kadamakudi, Chalikavattam, Thevara, Palakuzha, Mulavukad, Sreemoolanagaram, Kaloorkad, Elanji, Karuvelipadi, Panayappilli, Perumpadapu, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Thirumaradi, Elamkulam, Thirumaradi, and Ponekkara, according to an official release.

Around 24,607 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. Around 16,038 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 10:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/2315-test-positive-in-ernakulam/article36190904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY