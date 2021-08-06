2,310 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

06 August 2021 21:57 IST

Around 2,310 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 2,267 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 36 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 11.62%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (74), Kalady (66), Kalamassery (57), Thripunitura (55), Rayamangalam (50), Edathala (46), Kottuvally (46), Kanjoor (42), and North Paravur (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kottapady, Pachalam, Vaduthala, Vennala, Sreemoolanagaram, Elamkulam, Thirumaradi, Poonithura, Ramamangalam, Karuvelippadi, Keerampara, Ponekkara, Ayampuzha, Chakkaraparambu, Panampilly Nagar, Panayappilli, and Pothanikad, according to an official release.

Around 19,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday. Around 24,937 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.