231 more positive cases in Ernakulam

A total of 231 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. The number includes 19 persons who arrived from outside the State. Among the positive cases are 12 members of the Lakshadweep unit of India Reserve Battalion.

A communication from the district administration said that a total of 182 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday, while 919 people were quarantined in their homes. At the same time, 973 people were removed from the observation list on Sunday. The number of people under observation is now 16,554.

The communication said that 146 were admitted to first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) or hospitals on Sunday while 135 people were discharged from hospitals and FLTCs.

The total number of people under COVID-19 treatment in the district is 2,122.