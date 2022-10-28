2.3 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport, six arrested

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 28, 2022 22:13 IST

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized around 2.3 kg of gold worth ₹95 lakh in three separate incidents at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Friday.

In the first seizure, a passenger from Abu Dhabi was held after 230 grams of gold in compound form was found concealed in his seat. The gold is expected to have an approximate value of ₹8.75 lakh.

Around 1.1 kg of gold in compound form was seized from a person travelling from Dubai in the second incident. It was hidden inside his body in the form of four capsules. The seized gold has a value of around ₹44 lakh.

In the third seizure, 984 grams of gold worth about ₹44 lakh was seized from a group of four passengers from Abu Dhabi. Five bars of gold were found concealed in their undergarments.

